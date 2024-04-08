News & Insights

Markets
NRXP

NRx Pharma Achieves Data-lock In Phase 2b/3 Suicidal Treatment Resistant Bipolar Depression Study

April 08, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) announced Monday that it has achieved data-lock in its Phase 2b/3 Suicidal Treatment Resistant Bipolar Depression Study with NRX-101. With data-lock, the complete data set is transferred for independent statistical analysis. The top-line data release is expected in April 2024.

With positive data from this study and FDA comment, NRx becomes eligible to receive the balance of its first milestone (an additional $4 million) from partners Alvogen, Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (1745.TW).

These partners would then be responsible for all future development costs in this indication. NRx retains rights for all other indications, including chronic pain and PTSD. NRx is then poised to receive $320 million in further milestones along with mid-teen royalties on Net Sales.

NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track Designation, a Biomarker Letter of Support, and a Special Protocol Agreement by the FDA for treatment of Suicidal Treatment Resistant Bipolar Depression.

The Phase 2b/3 trial is a randomized, prospective, multicenter, double-blind study comparing NRX-101 to lurasidone over six weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.