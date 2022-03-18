NRx Names Ira Strassberg As CFO

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) said on Friday it has appointed Ira Strassberg as the company's Chief Financial Officer or CFO with effect from March 15.

Strassberg has been serving the drug maker in a financial consulting capacity since August, last year.

With over three decades of experience in finance and accounting, Strassberg has served as CFO at Cantor Commercial Real Estate Company.

