Markets
NRXP

NRx Names Ira Strassberg As CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) said on Friday it has appointed Ira Strassberg as the company's Chief Financial Officer or CFO with effect from March 15.

Strassberg has been serving the drug maker in a financial consulting capacity since August, last year.

With over three decades of experience in finance and accounting, Strassberg has served as CFO at Cantor Commercial Real Estate Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NRXP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular