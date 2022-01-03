NRx Files Provisional Patent For Stable Compositions Of Aviptadil Suitable For Human Use

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) said that it has filed a provisional composition of matter patent application with the US Patent and Trademark Office entitled "Stable, Buffer-free Compositions of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP)."

The company noted that the provisional application describes compositions of vasoactive intestinal peptide, the synthetic form of which is aviptadil, that are both shelf stable and biologically active when used to treat COVID-19 and other diseases.

The inventions identified in the recently-filed patent have already been incorporated into the manufacture of ZYESAMI (aviptadil) and were reviewed by the FDA as part of its review of ZYESAMI's manufacturing process in September 2021.

NRx anticipates that upon regulatory approval should safety and efficacy be demonstrated, ZYESAMI now has a path to drug release and innovative drug protection in the marketplace.

