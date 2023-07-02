NRW Holdings to design, construct Northern Star's KCGM plant for $648 mln

July 3 (Reuters) - Australia's NRW Holdings Ltd NWH.AX said on Monday that it entered into a A$973 million ($648.02 million) contract to design and construct the processing plant facilities at Northern Star Resources' NST.AX KCGM growth project.

Under the deal, NRW's Primero Group unit will provide engineering, procurement, and construction for the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) mill in Western Australia.

Last month, gold miner Northern Star said its board had approved an expansion of the processing capacity at KCGM at a cost of A$1.5 billion.

The expansion will increase and modernise KCGM's processing capacity to 27 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 13 mtpa, Northern Star said.

NRW said its contract was scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2026.

($1 = 1.5015 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

