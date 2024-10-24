NRW Holdings Sets Date for Key AGM Discussions

NRW Holdings Limited (AU:NWH) has released an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key items including financial statements, director elections, and the grant of performance rights to CEO Julian Pemberton. The meeting will also address the adoption of the 2024 Remuneration Report, offering shareholders a chance to influence future remuneration policies. Additionally, the re-election and election of directors Fiona Murdoch, David Joyce, and Adrienne Parker will be considered, reflecting the company’s ongoing governance renewal efforts.

