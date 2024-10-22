NRW Holdings Sees Change in Substantial Shareholder

NRW Holdings Limited (AU:NWH) has released an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has announced that a significant stakeholder has ceased to hold a substantial interest in the company as of October 18, 2024. This change could impact investor sentiment as it reflects a shift in the ownership structure of the company. Investors may want to keep an eye on any resulting fluctuations in NRW Holdings’ stock performance.

