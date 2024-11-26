NRW Holdings Reports Record Growth and Strong Outlook

NRW Holdings Limited (AU:NWH) has released an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has reported a record financial year in FY24, driven by a robust business model and strategic acquisitions that have diversified their portfolio in the resources and infrastructure sectors. The company boasts a market capitalisation of $1.8 billion and has increased its order book to a record $7 billion, indicating strong future growth prospects with 94% of FY25 revenue already secured. NRW is also committed to sustainability, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, while enhancing workforce diversity and safety.

