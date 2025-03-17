$NRSN Earnings Preview: Recent $NRSN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NRSN ($NRSN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NRSN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$NRSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $NRSN stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,584,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,011,680
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 219,717 shares (+640.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,660
- MORGAN STANLEY added 102,581 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,097
- CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. removed 79,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,390
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 64,636 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,563
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 64,390 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,268
- STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS, LTD. added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.