NRSInsights Reports 4.7% Year-Over-Year Increase in January Same-Store Sales

January same-store sales rose 4.7% year-over-year, with unit sales and transaction averages also showing growth in retail.

NRSInsights reported a 4.7% year-over-year increase in same-store sales for January 2025, following a 1.7% rise in December 2024. However, same-store sales dropped 7.5% sequentially from December. Units sold rose 2.3% year-over-year, although they experienced a 3.1% decline from the previous month. The average price for the top 500 items increased by 2.9% year-over-year. Notable trends included unexpected dollar sales growth in categories like tobacco and alcohol, as well as a significant rise in health-related products due to increased health and wellness focus among consumers. OTC products for cold and flu also surged due to seasonal illnesses. NRS operates a robust network of retail terminals that processed $1.8 billion in sales during January, highlighting its impact on independent retailers across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Same-store sales increased 4.7% year-over-year, indicating strong growth compared to January 2024.

Units sold increased 2.3% year-over-year, showcasing a positive trend in consumer purchasing behavior.

Robust dollar sales growth in various product categories, despite adverse weather conditions, highlights resilience and adaptability in the market.

NRS processed $1.8 billion in sales, a 20% increase year-over-year, indicating significant growth in transaction volume and platform utilization.

Potential Negatives

Same-store sales decreased 7.5% compared to the previous month (December 2024), indicating a significant drop in performance after the holiday season.

Units sold decreased 3.1% compared to the previous month, further highlighting declining sales momentum within the company.

Baskets per store decreased 5.3% compared to the previous month, suggesting reduced consumer engagement or spending at the retail locations represented by the NRS network.

FAQ

What was the percentage increase in same-store sales in January 2025?

Same-store sales increased by 4.7% year-over-year in January 2025.

How many active terminals does the NRS retail network have?

The NRS retail network comprises approximately 34,800 active terminals across the nation.

What trends were observed in January 2025 sales?

Sales in January 2025 showed unusual growth in Tobacco, Alcohol, Chocolate, and Nutrition categories despite typical seasonal patterns.

How did unit sales perform in January 2025?

Unit sales increased by 2.3% year-over-year in January 2025, although they decreased compared to the previous month.

What is the focus of NRSInsights reports?

NRSInsights reports provide timely data on sales at independent, urban retail stores within the NRS network.

January same-store sales increased 4.7% year-over-year









NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





NRSInsights



, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the



National Retail Solutions



(NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for January 2025.





As of January 31, 2025, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 34,800 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 30,100 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.









January Highlights











(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to January 2025 and are compared to January 2024 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month.)









SALES





Same-store sales increased 4.7% year-over-year. In the previous month (December 2024), same-store sales had increased 1.7% year-over-year.









Same-store sales decreased (7.5)% compared to the previous month (December 2024). Same-store sales in December 2024 had increased 0.5% compared to the previous month (November 2024).









For the three months ended January 31, 2025, same-store sales increased 3.7% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.







SALES







UNITS SOLD





Units sold increased 2.3% year-over-year. In the previous month (December 2024), the number of units sold had decreased (0.5)% year-over-year.





Units sold decreased (3.1)% compared to the previous month (December 2024). Units sold in December 2024 had decreased (1.1)% compared to the previous month (November 2024).







UNITS SOLD



BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE





Baskets increased 1.1% year-over-year. In the previous month (December 2024), baskets had decreased (0.5)% year-over-year.





Baskets decreased (5.3)% compared to the previous month (December 2024). Baskets in December 2024 had decreased (3.4)% compared to the previous month (November 2024).







BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE



AVERAGE PRICES





A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 2.9% year-over-year, a higher rate of increase than the 2.4% year-over-year increase recorded in December 2024.







AVERAGE PRICES









Retail Trade Comparative Data









The table below provides historical comparative data with the U.S. Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service:









Over the past twelve months, the NRS network’s three-month moving average same-store sales have outpaced the



US Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade data



, excluding food services, by 1.1% percentage points, on average. However, in December, the Department’s three month rolling average increase exceeded the NRS network’s by 0.5%.





The NRSInsights data in the chart above have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, days per month, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department’s retail data.









Commentary from Suzy Silliman









(SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS)









“Despite record-breaking cold temperatures and historic snowfalls in mid-January across much of the U.S., January 2025 saw robust dollar, unit and transaction same-store sales growth versus the year ago while decreasing sequentially, as expected, following the holiday season.





“Our analysis of January’s data revealed several unexpected developments across the NRS network, while other categories continued trends that carried over from 2024.





“January sales typically follow well-established patterns related to New Year's resolutions, wellness goals, and ‘dry January.’ So this January’s dollar sales growth in Tobacco Products & Accessories (cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, pipe tobacco, lighters and rolling papers), Alcohol (beer, FMB/cider/seltzer, vodka, still wine, tequila, prepared cocktails, wine-based cocktails, and cordials), and even Chocolate and Cookies was unusual.





“On the other hand, the Diet & Nutrition category outperformed, driven by growth in health/nutrition and meal replacement shakes, health/nutrition and meal replacement bars, protein salty snacks, and health/nutrition powder. While Diet & Nutrition sales had been trending up with the increased popularity of GLP-1 agonists for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, January’s year-over-year growth exceeded the prior months’ trendline.





“And finally, sales of Cold/Flu OTC products and GI Care surged year-over-year as flu, RSV, norovirus and other contagions surged nationwide, arriving a little later in the season than usual but not unexpectedly.”









NRSInsights Reports









The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.





Same-store data comparisons of January 2025 with January 2024 are derived from approximately 183 million transactions processed through the approximately 20,800 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of January 2025 with December 2024 are derived from approximately 239 million transactions processed through approximately 29,000 stores.





Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended January 31, 2025 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 546 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that were in the NRS network in both quarters.









NRS POS Platform









The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and in 202 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States. During January 2025, NRS’ POS terminals processed $1.8 billion in sales (+20% year-over-year) across 119 million transactions (+15% year-over-year).









About National Retail Solutions (NRS):











National Retail Solutions



operates the largest point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of



IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).









All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.











NRSInsights Contact:









Suzy Silliman





SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS





National Retail Solutions







suzy.silliman@nrsplus.com











IDT Corporation Contact:









Bill Ulrey







william.ulrey@idt.net







