NRSInsights Reports 3.5% Year-over-Year Increase in February Same-Store Sales

NRSInsights reports February same-store sales rose 3.5% year-over-year, with notable growth in several product categories.

NRSInsights reported a 3.5% year-over-year increase in same-store sales for February 2025, following a 4.7% rise in January. The NRS retail network, serving around 30,300 independent retailers, processed $1.7 billion in sales, marking a 14% increase compared to the previous year. Units sold rose by 3.0% year-over-year, while the average price for top items increased by 2.3%, down from 2.9% in January. Although the number of transactions per store decreased by 0.9% year-over-year, sales grew in many designated market areas, with specific categories like smokeless tobacco and tequila seeing strong performance. However, the gum category saw its first year-over-year decline in over a year. Overall, NRSInsights emphasizes the resilience of dollar sales despite fluctuations in basket sizes and unit sales.

February same-store sales increased 3.5% year-over-year, indicating positive growth compared to the same month last year.

Units sold increased 3.0% year-over-year, reflecting strong consumer demand and effective retail strategies.

In February 2025, same-store sales increased 6.1% compared to January 2025, suggesting a significant month-to-month recovery from a prior decline.

NRS processed $1.7 billion in sales through its POS terminals, a 14% increase year-over-year, demonstrating robust performance across its retail network.

Same-store sales growth decreased from 4.7% in January to 3.5% in February, indicating a slowing momentum in sales performance.

Year-over-year decrease in baskets (transactions) per store by 0.9%, suggesting a decline in consumer spending or store traffic.

February's three-month rolling average sales growth lagged behind the U.S. Commerce Department's average by 0.5%, which could signal relative underperformance in the market.

What were the same-store sales results for February 2025?

Same-store sales increased 3.5% year-over-year in February 2025, following a 4.7% increase in January.

How did unit sales perform in February 2025?

Unit sales increased by 3.0% year-over-year and 5.0% compared to January 2025.

What was the change in average prices for top items?

The average prices for the top 500 items purchased rose by 2.3% year-over-year in February 2025.

Which categories showed significant sales growth?

Categories like Smokeless Tobacco, Tequila, and Energy Beverages displayed strong year-over-year growth in February 2025.

What does NRSInsights provide?

NRSInsights provides monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports reflecting sales data from independent retailers across their network.

$IDT Insider Trading Activity

$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILL PEREIRA (COO & President) sold 29,175 shares for an estimated $1,378,282

DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 17,116 shares for an estimated $806,286

MENACHEM ASH (EVP of Strategic&Legal Affairs) sold 6,557 shares for an estimated $301,627

JOYCE J MASON (EVP and Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $274,009 .

. MARCELO FISCHER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,406 shares for an estimated $114,787 .

. NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738

ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





February same-store sales increased 3.5% year-over-year







*











NEWARK, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







NRSInsights





, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the





National Retail Solutions





(NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for February 2025.





As of February 28, 2025, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 34,800 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 30,300 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.









February Highlights











*













(







*







Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to February 2025 and are compared to February 2024 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three month period.)









SALES





Same-store sales increased 3.5% year-over-year. In the previous month (January 2025), same-store sales had increased 4.7% year-over-year.





Same-store sales increased 6.1% compared to the previous month (January 2025). Same-store sales in January 2025 had decreased (7.5)% compared to the previous month (December 2024).





For the three months ended February 28 2025, same-store sales increased 2.7% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.







SALES











UNITS SOLD





Units sold increased 3.0% year-over-year. In the previous month (January 2025), units sold had increased 2.3% year-over-year.





Units sold increased 5.0% compared to the previous month (January 2025). Units sold in January 2025 had decreased (3.1)% compared to the previous month (December 2024).















UNITS SOLD



BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE













Baskets decreased (0.9)% year-over-year. In the previous month (January 2025), baskets had increased 1.1% year-over-year.





Baskets increased 4.6% compared to the previous month (January 2025). Baskets in January 2025 had decreased (5.3)% compared to the previous month (December 2024).















BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE



AVERAGE PRICES













A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 2.3% year-over-year, a lower rate of increase than the 2.9% year-over-year increase recorded in January 2025.







AVERAGE PRICES









Retail Trade Comparative Data









The table below provides historical comparative data with the U.S. Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service:









Over the past twelve months, the NRS network’s three-month moving average same-store sales have outpaced the





US Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade data





, excluding food services, by 1.0%, on average. However, in February, the Department’s three month rolling average increase exceeded the NRS network’s by 0.5%.





The NRSInsights data in the chart above have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, days per month, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department’s retail data.









Commentary from Suzy Silliman









(SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS)









“Adjusting for leap year 2024, February 2025 dollar sales in same stores proved remarkably resilient, increasing meaningfully across the NRS network. Most DMAs (designated market areas) demonstrated overall sales growth including 23 of the top 25 markets.





“Smokeless Tobacco and Tequlia continue to enjoy strong year-over-year growth. Energy Beverages continues its multi-month recovery trend and Soft Drinks, Cigars, Rolling Papers, Prepared Cocktails and Vitamins & Supplements all had solid performance versus February 2024.





“The Gum category had its first year-over-year decrease in over a year, perhaps a sign that the category’s comeback has reached its plateau.





“Chocolate and Still Wine, two categories that typically show a seasonal spike for Valentine’s Day, both outperformed February 2024 on a leap-year adjusted basis, while their sister categories, Confectionary and Sparkling Wine/Champagne, suffered year-over-year declines.”









NRSInsights Reports









The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.





Same-store data comparisons of February 2025 with February 2024 are derived from approximately 179 million transactions processed through the approximately 21,100 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of February 2025 with January 2025 are derived from approximately 227 million transactions processed through approximately 29,300 stores.





Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended February 28, 2025 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 538 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.









NRS POS Platform









The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, tobacco, and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and in 203 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States. During February 2025, NRS’ POS terminals processed $1.7 billion in sales (+14% year-over-year) across 113 million transactions (+9% year-over-year).









About National Retail Solutions (NRS):













National Retail Solutions





operates the largest point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of





IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT)



.









All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.











NRSInsights Contact:









Suzy Silliman





SVP, Data Strategy and Sales at NRS





National Retail Solutions









suzy.silliman@nrsplus.com













IDT Corporation Contact:









Bill Ulrey









william.ulrey@idt.net









# # #



