NRSInsights Reports 3.5% Increase in June Same-Store Sales Year-Over-Year

June same-store sales rose 3.5% year-over-year, with notable growth in specific product categories.

NRSInsights reported that same-store sales for June 2025 increased by 3.5% compared to June 2024, maintaining consistent sales levels from the previous month. The retail network, which serves approximately 31,700 independent retailers across the U.S., saw unit sales rise by 3.0% year-over-year, though the number of transactions per store remained unchanged. Average prices for top items increased by 2.7%, slightly down from May's increase. Despite some categories like energy drinks and modern oral nicotine performing well, traditional seasonal products showed a decline compared to last year. The overall results indicate strong sales growth for independent retailers, with a three-month average year-over-year sales increase of 4.6%, the highest in the past year. NRS is part of IDT Corporation and provides a POS platform for diverse independent retail markets.

Potential Positives

June same-store sales increased 3.5% year-over-year, indicating positive growth in retail performance.

The three-month rolling average of dollar sales increased 4.6%, representing the highest level of year-over-year growth in the past 12 months.

NRS processed $2.1 billion in sales during June 2025, a significant 15% increase year-over-year, showcasing strong transaction volume and market presence.

Potential Negatives

Same-store sales growth decreased from 4.9% in May to 3.5% in June, indicating a slowing momentum.

Baskets per store were unchanged year-over-year, contrasting with a previous increase, suggesting potential customer engagement issues.

The NRS network's sales growth lagged behind U.S. Commerce Department’s data by an average of 0.1%, which may reflect relative underperformance in the market.

FAQ

What were the same-store sales results for June 2025?

Same-store sales increased by 3.5% year-over-year in June 2025.

How many active terminals are in the NRS retail network?

The NRS retail network comprises approximately 36,600 active terminals nationwide.

What categories showed sales growth in June 2025?

Categories such as modern oral nicotine, energy drinks, prepared cocktails, and chocolate showed significant sales growth.

How did unit sales perform in June 2025?

Unit sales increased by 3.0% year-over-year in June 2025.

What was the impact of inflation on the sales data?

The NRSInsights data has not been adjusted for inflation or other market factors.

$IDT Insider Trading Activity

$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 10,735 shares for an estimated $525,881

ERIC F. COSENTINO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,351 shares for an estimated $78,677.

$IDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





June same-store sales increased 3.5% year-over-year









NEWARK, N.J., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





NRSInsights



, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the



National Retail Solutions



(NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for June 2025.





As of June 30, 2025, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 36,600 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 31,700 independent retailers including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.









June Highlights











*













(







*







Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to June 2025 and are compared to June 2024 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a “per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)









SALES













Same-store sales increased 3.5% year-over-year. In the previous month (May 2025), same-store sales increased 4.9% year-over-year.























Same-store sales were unchanged compared to the previous month (May 2025). Same-store sales in May 2025 increased 3.8% compared to the previous month (April 2025).



















For the three months ended June 30, 2025, same-store sales increased 4.6% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.















UNITS SOLD





Units sold increased 3.0% year-over-year. In the previous month (May 2025), units sold increased 3.6% year-over-year.





Units sold increased 0.7% compared to the previous month (May 2025). Units sold in May 2025d increased 2.1% compared to the previous month (April 2025).







UNITS SOLD



BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE





Baskets were unchanged year-over-year. In the previous month (May 2025), baskets increased 0.9% year-over-year.





Baskets increased 0.6% compared to the previous month (May 2025). Baskets in May 2025 increased 3.1% compared to the previous month (April 2025).







BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE



AVERAGE PRICES





A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased increased 2.7% year-over-year, a lower rate of increase than the 2.9% year-over-year increase recorded in May 2025.







AVERAGE PRICES









Retail Trade Comparative Data









The table below provides historical comparative data with the U.S. Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade same-store sales data excluding food service:









Over the past twelve months, the



US Commerce Department’s Advance Monthly Retail Trade data



, excluding food services, outpaced the NRS network’s three-month moving average same-store sales by 0.1% on average. In May, the Commerce Department’s three-month rolling average increase exceeded the US Commerce Department’s by 0.9%.









The NRSInsights data in the chart above have not been adjusted to reflect inflation, demographic distributions, seasonal buying patterns, item substitution, days per month, or other factors that may facilitate comparisons to other periods, to other same-store retail sales data, or to the U.S. Commerce Department’s retail data.









Commentary from Brandon Thurber









(VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)









"June was another strong month for independent retailers. Same-store dollar sales increased 3.5% versus June 2024, while units increased 3.0%. Moreover, the 3-month rolling average of dollar sales jumped 4.6%, its highest level of year-over-year growth in the past 12 months.





“Much of June’s increase was generated by categories that have recently shown strength —modern oral nicotine, energy drinks, prepared cocktails, and chocolate, which posted a particularly large 8% year-over-year increase.





“While sports drinks, frozen novelties, and bottled water all saw growth over the previous month—likely due to early summer heat—each of these categories declined compared to June 2024, reflecting shifts in baseline demand across traditionally seasonal categories.”









NRSInsights Reports









The NRSInsights monthly Same-Store Retail Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS’ network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.





Same-store data comparisons of June 2025 with June 2024 are derived from approximately 220 million transactions processed through the approximately 22,600 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of June 2025 with May 2025 are derived from approximately 277 million transactions processed through approximately 30,600 stores.





Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended June 30, 2025 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 624 million scanned transactions processed through those stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.









NRS POS Platform









The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, and in 205 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States. During June 2025, NRS’ POS terminals processed $2.1 billion in sales (+15% year-over-year) across 140 million transactions.









About National Retail Solutions (NRS):











National Retail Solutions



operates the largest point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of



IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).









All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.











NRSInsights Contact:









Brandon Thurber





VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS





National Retail Solutions







Brandon.Thurber@nrsplus.com











IDT Corporation Contact:









Bill Ulrey







william.ulrey@idt.net







