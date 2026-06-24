NRP vs. EP: Which Energy Stock Offers Better Prospects?

Within the energy space, Natural Resource Partners L.P. NRP and Empire Petroleum Corporation EP represent two very different investment stories. While NRP generates royalty income from a broad portfolio of mineral interests, EP is focused on producing oil and natural gas from mature U.S. assets.

Over the past year, investors have clearly favored NRP. The partnership's units gained 7.3%, while Empire Petroleum stock lost 48.2%. Both companies, however, lagged the broader sub-industry’s 28.6% advance during the same period.



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Although stock performances offer a snapshot of market sentiment, a closer examination of each company's operating trends and industry positioning provides a better basis for evaluating their long-term investment appeal.

Empire Petroleum Shows Signs of Operational Improvement

Despite reporting a challenging first quarter 2026, EP is beginning to demonstrate meaningful operational progress.

The company continues to advance its Texas natural gas development program. Three wells have already been reactivated, while work on five additional wells is underway. Encouragingly, production from the reactivated wells has increased approximately 45% from the fourth-quarter 2025 level.

Empire Petroleum has also addressed a key operational constraint by expanding field compression capacity by more than 500%. The additional infrastructure should support higher production rates as more wells are brought online and connected to gathering systems. Management expects Texas gas volumes to continue growing throughout the year.

The company has simultaneously improved its financial flexibility. A heavily oversubscribed rights offering generated approximately $10 million in gross proceeds, while the early settlement of a $3-million convertible note further strengthened the balance sheet. In total, Empire Petroleum eliminated roughly $5 million of debt, while adding fresh equity capital.

Another potentially important development came from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which issued a Notice of Allowance related to Empire's proprietary superheated steam generation and injection technology. If successfully commercialized, the technology could enhance recovery rates across the company's North Dakota operations and create long-term value.

The broader commodity environment could also work in the company's favor. Industry forecasts call for elevated crude oil prices in 2026 amid tightening global inventories. At the same time, U.S. natural gas exports are expected to rise, supporting stable Henry Hub pricing. As production recovers from first-quarter 2026 weather-related disruptions, Empire appears well-positioned to benefit from stronger commodity fundamentals.

NRP Faces Persistent Challenges in Soda Ash

While Natural Resource Partners maintains a diversified natural-resource portfolio, the partnership continues to face significant pressure from its Soda Ash segment.

Management has highlighted severe oversupply conditions in the global soda ash market. Increased production from China and weak demand from the flat-glass industry have pushed prices to levels that are below production costs for many operators.

As a result, Sisecam Wyoming has not distributed cash to NRP since the second quarter of 2025. Management does not expect distributions to resume until market conditions improve through stronger demand or industry-wide capacity reductions — a process that could take several years.

The financial impact has already become evident. In the first quarter, NRP invested $39.2 million in Sisecam Wyoming to support the operation's financial position, highlighting the ongoing strain created by weak market conditions.

Industry trends provide little immediate relief. While crude oil prices are projected to remain relatively strong, forecasts indicate global oil demand could decline by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2026 due to softer industrial activity and weaker fuel consumption, particularly in Asia. Management also cited higher energy and transportation costs, along with slower construction activity, as factors worsening conditions in an already oversupplied soda ash market.

Which Stock Looks More Attractive?

Both companies face challenges, but their trajectories appear to be moving in opposite directions.

Empire Petroleum is emerging from a difficult period with improving production trends, stronger infrastructure, reduced debt and fresh capital. The company also has exposure to a commodity backdrop that could become increasingly supportive over the next year. While execution risks remain, the operational momentum suggests that the worst may be behind the company.

Natural Resource Partners, conversely, continues to contend with structural weakness in the soda ash market. The absence of distributions from Sisecam Wyoming and the need for additional capital support create uncertainty around earnings and cash-flow growth.

Investment Takeaway

Based on the current operating outlook, Empire Petroleum appears to offer the more compelling risk-reward profile. The company's production recovery, strengthened balance sheet, and leverage to favorable oil and natural gas markets provide multiple catalysts for improvement. Meanwhile, NRP's near-term performance remains constrained by prolonged weakness in the soda ash business.

For investors seeking exposure to a potential turnaround story within the energy sector, Empire Petroleum stands out as the more attractive option at the current levels.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.