NRP Upgraded to Neutral as Debt Decline Balances Pricing Pressures

Natural Resource Partners L.P. NRP has been upgraded to “Neutral” as the partnership’s improving balance sheet and consistent cash flow are mitigating the impacts of weak commodity pricing.

The partnership reported $34 million in net income and $46 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its trailing 12-month free cash flow to more than $200 million. This was achieved even as metallurgical coal, thermal coal and soda ash all traded near breakeven levels for operators.

Management highlighted that the long-standing deleveraging plan has transformed NRP’s financial structure. A decade ago, downturns in coal markets threatened solvency, but the current cycle shows a different picture.

With leverage reduced to 0.5X EBITDA, the partnership anticipates retiring all debt by mid-2026, strengthening its position and reducing its exposure to interest costs. The corporate segment has already shown improved results as lower borrowings translated into reduced interest expenses.

Market Headwinds Remain Significant

Despite progress on the balance sheet, Natural Resource Partners continues to face difficult commodity markets. Coal revenues declined sharply from last year as both pricing and volumes fell, particularly in metallurgical coal tied to weak global steel demand. Thermal coal remained under pressure from abundant natural gas and high stockpiles at utilities.

On the soda ash side, global oversupply and sluggish demand in the construction and automotive industries reduced prices, resulting in reduced income and weaker distributions from Sisecam Wyoming.

The partnership emphasized that the current environment reflects the classic conditions of a downturn, marked by excess supply and muted demand. However, NRP has been able to sustain higher levels of free cash flow than in past troughs because royalty structures allow it to benefit from higher breakeven price levels in the industry without taking on the operating risks of producers.

Positioning for the Next Phase

Natural Resource Partners’ strengthening financial position has created flexibility to refocus on capital returns. Management indicated that once debt is substantially eliminated, future cash will be directed toward increased unitholder distributions, opportunistic repurchases of common units when valuations are attractive, and selective acquisitions of mineral rights or related assets if market conditions offer value opportunities.

Although near-term fundamentals for coal and soda ash remain weak, the partnership has moved beyond the solvency concerns that characterized previous downturns. Maintaining quarterly distributions at 75 cents per unit even in the current environment underscores management’s confidence in the cash flow outlook.

Rationale Behind “Neutral” Rating

The decision to upgrade NRP to “Neutral” reflects the balance between persistent commodity price headwinds and a much stronger financial footing. Deleveraging has lowered risk, improved liquidity and provided a clearer path toward enhanced capital returns.

At the same time, weak pricing and demand trends in both coal and soda ash markets limit the potential for near-term upside. This mix of resilience on one side and continued industry weakness on the other justifies a “Neutral” stance at present.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.