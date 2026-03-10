NRP Q4 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Weak Coal, Soda Ash Prices

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. NRP have declined 2.7% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 2.4% fall over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has lost 2.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.9% dip.

Natural Resource Partners reported fourth-quarter 2025 net income of $31 million, down 27.5% from $42.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues and other income totaled $46.7 million, reflecting a decrease of 28.9% from $65.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income attributable to common unitholders was $30.4 million versus $41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a per-unit basis, basic net income was $2.31 compared with $3.21 in the year-earlier period. The operating cash flow for the quarter came in at $44.8 million, down from $66.2 million a year earlier. The partnership generated $45.5 million of free cash flow during the quarter, while the 2025 free cash flow totaled about $169 million.

Natural Resource Partners LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Natural Resource Partners LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Natural Resource Partners LP Quote

Segment Performance

NRP operates primarily through two business segments: Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. Both segments experienced weaker results in the fourth quarter compared with the same period in 2024.

The Mineral Rights segment reported declines in profitability and cash generation due largely to weaker coal markets. Segment net income in the fourth quarter fell year over year by $12.6 million, while the operating cash flow and free cash flow each declined by roughly $13 million. The downturn reflected lower metallurgical coal prices and reduced volumes in 2025, as well as the absence of one-time carbon-neutral revenue recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the quarter, metallurgical coal accounted for about 70% of coal royalty revenues and roughly 45% of coal royalty sales volumes.

In the Soda Ash segment, net income declined year over year by $2.6 million in the fourth quarter, while operating and free cash flow each decreased by $10.6 million. The decline stemmed mainly from weaker soda ash prices amid an oversuppliedglobal market which reduced distributions from the partnership’s equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming. As a result of these conditions, NRP has not received distributions from the joint venture since the second quarter of 2025.

Management Commentary

Management emphasized that the partnership continued to generate strong cash flow despite challenging market conditions across its core commodities. President and chief operating officer Craig Nunez said that all three key commodities — metallurgical coal, thermal coal and soda ash — experienced weak pricing during the year. Metallurgical coal prices were pressured by subdued global steel demand, while thermal coal prices were weighed down by low natural gas prices and mild weather. Soda ash markets were described as facing particularly severe pressure due to new production capacity in China and weak demand from glass manufacturing industries.

Even with these headwinds, NRP generated $169 million in free cash flow for 2025 and used much of it to reduce leverage. The partnership retired $109 million of debt during 2025, ending the year with only $33 million in debt outstanding and a consolidated leverage ratio of 0.2X. Management reiterated that deleveraging remains a key priority before materially increasing distributions to unitholders.

Factors Influencing Results

Commodity price weakness played a central role in the quarter’s financial performance. Metallurgical and thermal coal prices remained at cyclically low levels due to sluggish steel demand and strong competition from natural gas in power generation. Management expects these pressures to persist in the near term, with no major catalysts likely to drive pricing improvement in 2026.

The soda ash market has also been under significant pressure from oversupply and weak demand. Management noted that global soda ash prices are currently below production costs for many producers and may remain depressed until higher-cost capacity exits the market. This environment has limited cash distributions from Sisecam Wyoming, affecting the partnership’s results.

On the positive side, corporate and financing costs declined year over year due to lower interest expenses as debt levels fell. This contributed to improved results in the corporate segment and helped offset some of the pressure from weaker commodity markets.

Outlook

Management expects difficult conditions to persist across its key commodity markets. Coal prices remain weak and soda ash prices are at what management described as generational lows. In the soda ash business, the partnership does not expect distributions from Sisecam Wyoming to resume for several years unless supply reductions occur across the industry.

NRP’s strategy remains focused on generating free cash flow, retiring remaining debt and eventually increasing distributions to unitholders once leverage targets are achieved. Management suggested that significant increases in distributions could occur later in 2026 once the balance sheet is further strengthened, though timing could shift depending on commodity market conditions.

Other Developments

In the fourth quarter and shortly thereafter, the partnership announced several capital allocation decisions. The partnership declared a special cash distribution of 12 cents per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with 2025 ownership. NRP agreed to contribute $39.2 million toward reducing debt at Sisecam Wyoming, representing its 49% share of a capital investment intended to strengthen the joint venture’s balance sheet during the industry downturn.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.