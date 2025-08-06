Key Points Net income (GAAP) fell 25.7% to $34.2 million compared to Q2 2024, while revenue declined 23.6% to $50.1 million.

Earnings per diluted unit rose 10.0% to $2.52 compared to Q2 2024, despite weaker coal and soda ash pricing.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $46.3 million and a steady $0.75 per unit dividend highlight focus on liquidity and debt reduction.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP), a diversified owner of mineral rights and interests primarily in coal and soda ash, released its Q2 2025 results on Aug. 6, 2025. In this earnings update, the company reported GAAP net income of $34.2 million and GAAP revenue of $50.1 million, both down sharply compared to the same quarter last year. The decline mainly reflected weaker commodity pricing across coal and soda ash. However, Earnings per diluted unit (GAAP) rose to $2.52, representing a 10.0% increase compared to Q2 2024. No analyst estimates were available for comparison. Overall, the quarter showed lower operating results. but continued strength in cash flow and a disciplined capital structure. The quarterly dividend remained unchanged at $0.75 per unit.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Income $34.2 million $46.1 million (25.8 %) EPS – Diluted $2.52 $2.29 10.0 % Revenue $50.1 million $65.5 million (23.5 %) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $46.3 million $57.3 million (19.2 %) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $42.7 million $57.7 million (26.0 %) Cash and Cash Equivalents $30.3 million $32.3 million (6.2%)

Business overview and recent initiatives

Natural Resource Partners operates as a master limited partnership (MLP) focused on owning and managing mineral rights, including coal, trona (the source for soda ash), and other natural resources. The bulk of its revenue comes from leasing these mineral rights to third-party producers who extract commodities such as metallurgical coal for steelmaking and thermal coal for power generation. It also has a substantial non-controlling interest in a soda ash business through its 49% equity stake in Sisecam Wyoming. and manages some emerging carbon sequestration activities.

Recently, the company's strategic focus has centered on maximizing free cash flow, reducing leverage, and strengthening its balance sheet. Natural Resource Partners has aimed to offset its coal dependency through investments in soda ash, which is used in glass and chemical manufacturing. It has also made early moves to develop carbon-neutral revenue streams, such as carbon sequestration and renewable energy projects across its land holdings. Key success factors include maintaining disciplined capital allocation, managing commodity market risk, and complying with environmental regulation.

Quarter in review: Key developments and segment performance

Net income (GAAP) fell to $34.2 million, down 25.7% from Q2 2024. Revenue dropped 23.5% compared to Q2 2024, reflecting weaker prices and lower volumes in coal as well as continued softness in the soda ash market. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) also declined but remained solid at $46.3 million.

The mineral rights segment, which includes most of the coal-related business, experienced lower coal sales volumes and prices compared to the prior year period. The average coal royalty revenue per ton fell 14% to $5.17 compared to Q2 2024, and Total coal royalty revenues decreased 20.5% to $31.5 million compared to Q2 2024. Sales volumes declined 8% compared to Q2 2024, with 6.1 million tons sold. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and 55% of coal royalty sales volumes came from metallurgical coal, which is especially sensitive to steel industry conditions.

The soda ash segment, anchored by NRP’s 49% stake in Sisecam Wyoming, continued to face soft international pricing. Equity earnings from soda ash fell 30.7% year-over-year to $2,526,000, and the company received $4.9 million in distributions, down notably from $7.6 million in Q2 2024. These results trace to an oversupplied global soda ash market and weaker demand in sectors like flat glass and autos. Management expects that distributions from Sisecam Wyoming will stay “below historical norms” for the foreseeable future.

Natural Resource Partners made little progress advancing carbon-neutral or renewable energy initiatives. Management highlighted a lack of new revenue in this area and uncertainties around timing for future cash flow contributions. On the corporate side, lower interest expense and a reduced debt burden drove a net income improvement in the financing segment. As of June 30, 2025, the company reported $30.3 million in cash and $127.1 million in undrawn credit capacity, resulting in $157.5 million in total liquidity. The consolidated leverage ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 0.5x, reflecting ongoing paydown of outstanding debt, which fell by nearly half compared to the prior year. The quarterly distribution was again declared at $0.75 per unit, unchanged from previous quarters.

Looking ahead: Guidance and strategic priorities

In its commentary, leadership signaled expectations for ongoing weak pricing in both coal and soda ash, with limited prospects for near-term improvement. The current focus remains on eliminating the small remaining debt balance and further reinforcing the company’s liquidity position. Management stated that increasing the distribution to unitholders would become a higher priority once leverage targets are met and provided that the market environment permits.

The dividend remains at $0.75 per unit for the quarter, with the board of directors approving distributions one quarter at a time and reviewing criteria such as profitability, free cash flow, and cash reserve levels. Investors can expect continued focus on prudent capital allocation and debt reduction, but absent any recovery in coal or soda ash prices or sizable new carbon-neutral projects, significant growth in distributions or revenue appears unlikely in the near term.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.