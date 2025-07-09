$NRIX stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NRIX stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,775,513 of trading volume.

$NRIX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NRIX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NRIX stock page ):

$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,272 shares for an estimated $238,480 .

. CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,874 shares for an estimated $212,148 .

. GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,067 shares for an estimated $112,101.

$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NRIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRIX in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/21/2025

$NRIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $27.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $35.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $36.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Gregory Renza from RBC Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 01/29/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.