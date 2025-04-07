$NRIX Earnings Preview: Recent $NRIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NRIX ($NRIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,236,552 and earnings of -$0.78 per share.
$NRIX Insider Trading Activity
$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 37,022 shares for an estimated $822,322.
- HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,550 shares for an estimated $283,834.
- GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,127 shares for an estimated $156,796.
$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 10,047,329 shares (+1711.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,291,678
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 1,350,000 shares (+81.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,434,000
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,333,333 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,119,993
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,036,999 shares (+97.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,537,061
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 872,959 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,446,547
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 868,104 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,355,079
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 686,072 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,925,596
$NRIX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRIX in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/15/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024
$NRIX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 02/03/2025
- Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 12/05/2024
- David Dai from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 10/24/2024
- Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $30.0 on 10/21/2024
- Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $35.0 on 10/15/2024
- Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 10/15/2024
