$NRIX Earnings Preview: Recent $NRIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NRIX ($NRIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,236,552 and earnings of -$0.78 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NRIX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$NRIX Insider Trading Activity

$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 37,022 shares for an estimated $822,322 .

. HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,550 shares for an estimated $283,834 .

. GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,127 shares for an estimated $156,796.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NRIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRIX in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/15/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NRIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NRIX forecast page.

$NRIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 David Dai from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $30.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $35.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 10/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.