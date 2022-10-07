NRIM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Northrim BanCorp Inc (Symbol: NRIM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.15, changing hands as low as $42.14 per share. Northrim BanCorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRIM's low point in its 52 week range is $38.42 per share, with $47.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.