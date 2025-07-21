$NRGV stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NRGV stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,135,118 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NRGV (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NRGV stock page):
$NRGV Insider Trading Activity
$NRGV insiders have traded $NRGV stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRGV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AKSHAY LADWA (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 126,560 shares for an estimated $105,375.
- ROBERT PICONI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 81,138 shares for an estimated $73,174.
- CHRISTOPHER WIESE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,135 shares for an estimated $48,759.
- MICHAEL THOMAS BEER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 33,897 shares for an estimated $27,473
$NRGV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $NRGV stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,445,012 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,004,861
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,171,059 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $814,354
- PRIVATE CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 431,000 shares (+766.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $299,717
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 328,000 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,091
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 262,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,542
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP removed 247,500 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,111
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 231,509 shares (+1059.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,991
$NRGV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRGV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/19/2025
$NRGV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRGV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NRGV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.125.
Here are some recent targets:
- Justin Clare from Roth MKM set a target price of $1.5 on 03/20/2025
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $0.75 on 03/19/2025
