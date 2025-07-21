$NRGV stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NRGV stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,135,118 of trading volume.

$NRGV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NRGV (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NRGV stock page ):

$NRGV insiders have traded $NRGV stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRGV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AKSHAY LADWA (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 126,560 shares for an estimated $105,375 .

. ROBERT PICONI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 81,138 shares for an estimated $73,174 .

. CHRISTOPHER WIESE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,135 shares for an estimated $48,759 .

. MICHAEL THOMAS BEER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 33,897 shares for an estimated $27,473

$NRGV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $NRGV stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NRGV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRGV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/19/2025

$NRGV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRGV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NRGV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.125.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Clare from Roth MKM set a target price of $1.5 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $0.75 on 03/19/2025

