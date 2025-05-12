$NRGV Earnings Results: $NRGV Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NRGV ($NRGV) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $8,530,000, missing estimates of $25,542,840 by $-17,012,840.

$NRGV Insider Trading Activity

$NRGV insiders have traded $NRGV stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRGV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT PICONI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 150,000 shares for an estimated $235,290 and 4 sales selling 31,956 shares for an estimated $40,022 .

and 4 sales selling 31,956 shares for an estimated . AKSHAY LADWA (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $151,523 .

. CHRISTOPHER WIESE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,967 shares for an estimated $58,511.

$NRGV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $NRGV stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

