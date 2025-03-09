$NRGV Earnings Preview: Recent $NRGV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$NRGV ($NRGV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $43,363,770 and earnings of -$0.14 per share.

$NRGV Insider Trading Activity

$NRGV insiders have traded $NRGV stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRGV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT PICONI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 450,000 shares for an estimated $495,480 and 3 sales selling 15,362 shares for an estimated $28,308 .

and 3 sales selling 15,362 shares for an estimated . AKSHAY LADWA (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 67,498 shares for an estimated $107,043 .

. MARCO TERRUZZIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 88,888 shares for an estimated $82,652 .

. CHRISTOPHER WIESE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,631 shares for an estimated $28,558 .

. JOSH MCMORROW (Chief Legal Officer) sold 24,305 shares for an estimated $20,100

LAURENCE ALEXANDER (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 24,208 shares for an estimated $20,020

$NRGV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $NRGV stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

