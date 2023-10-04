NRGU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: NRGU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $419.98, changing hands as low as $403.04 per share. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently trading down about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRGU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRGU's low point in its 52 week range is $286 per share, with $689.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $411.40.

