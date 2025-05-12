$NRG stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NRG stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $641,727,039 of trading volume.

$NRG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NRG:

$NRG insiders have traded $NRG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J GAUDETTE (Exec VP, NRG Business) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,484,600

BRUCE CHUNG (EVP & CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,952,600

ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 1,082 shares for an estimated $0

$NRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 459 institutional investors add shares of $NRG stock to their portfolio, and 384 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NRG Government Contracts

We have seen $141,000 of award payments to $NRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$NRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/28.

$NRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

