NRG, Renew Home and Google Cloud announce partnership

NRG Energy (NRG) announced it is partnering with Renew Home, a leading virtual power plant, or VPP, company, to boost its residential VPP capabilities. Together, NRG and Renew Home aim to distribute hundreds of thousands of VPP-enabled smart thermostats by 2035 and create a nearly 1 GW AI-powered VPP – enabled by Google Cloud (GOOGL) technology – to improve the Texas grid’s resiliency and help households manage and lower their energy costs. “This marks a pivotal step forward in our efforts to deliver more value and an enhanced experience to customers while empowering them with our virtual power plant capabilities. By partnering with industry leaders like Renew Home and Google Cloud, we are set to deliver cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions that will bolster grid resilience and contribute to a more sustainable future. We are excited about the transformative impact this collaboration will have on our customers and the broader energy landscape,” said Rasesh Patel, President, NRG Consumer.

