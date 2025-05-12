NRG Energy's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.62 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80 by 45.6%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 80 cents. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Revenues of NRG Energy

Total revenues were $8.59 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89 billion by 196.4%. The top line also increased 15.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $7.43 billion.

Highlights of NRG’s Earnings Release

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $1.13 billion in the first quarter, up 29.4% from $0.87 billion registered a year ago.



Total operating costs and expenses were $7.44 billion, up 13.6% from $6.55 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income for the quarter totaled $1.13 billion compared with $0.87 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Through April 30, 2025, the company returned $532 million to shareholders through $445 million in share repurchases and $87 million in common stock dividends. In 2025, the company plans to return approximately $1.3 billion through share repurchases and common stock dividends of around $345 million.

NRG’s Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2025, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $693 million compared with $966 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $9.81 billion, which remained flat sequentially.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2025 totaled $855 million compared with $267 million in the year-ago quarter.



Capital expenditures totaled $217 million compared with $69 million in the year-ago quarter.

NRG’s Guidance

NRG Energy expects 2025 adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.33-$1.53 billion and $6.75-$7.75, respectively.



Free Cash Flow before Growth is estimated to be in the range of $1.975-$2.225 billion.



The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $3.725-$3.975 billion.

NRG’s Zacks Rank

The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

