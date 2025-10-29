NRG Energy (XTRA:NRA) Price Target Increased by 282.10% to 155.42

The average one-year price target for NRG Energy (XTRA:NRA) has been revised to 155,42 € / share. This is an increase of 282.10% from the prior estimate of 40,67 € dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91,07 € to a high of 182,48 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.19% from the latest reported closing price of 143,65 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,975 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 165 owner(s) or 9.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRA is 0.36%, an increase of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.33% to 219,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 8,344K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,552K shares , representing a decrease of 50.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 50.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,549K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 47.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,411K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 50.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,850K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,919K shares , representing a decrease of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 89.51% over the last quarter.

