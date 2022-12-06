US Markets
NRG Energy to buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 bln

December 06, 2022 — 06:16 am EST

Written by Ruhi Soni for Reuters ->

Adds deal details

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Power generation company NRG Energy Inc NRG.N will buy Vivint Smart Home Inc VVNT.N for $2.8 billion in cash as it seeks to diversify its portfolio, the companies said on Tuesday.

Vivint jumped 31.26% in premarket trade as the $12 per share deal is at a premium of 33.5% to the stock's closing price on Monday.

NRG will also take on $2.4 billion of debt as part of the deal.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

Tags
