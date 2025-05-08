NRG Energy Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $23.8 billion , NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1989, the Houston, Texas-based company operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments.

Shares of the energy supplier have outperformed the broader market over the past year. NRG stock has surged 61.7% over the past 52 weeks and 31.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 8.6% over the past year but has dropped 4.3% in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, NRG has also outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 16.1% growth over the past 52 weeks and its 6.7% surge this year.

NRG shares surged 10.6% following the release of its Q4 earnings on Feb. 26. The company reported a 1.3% year-over-year increase in its revenue, which amounted to $6.9 billion. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 4.8% from the prior year’s quarter to $902 million. NRG’s adjusted EPS came in at $1.52, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by an impressive 60%.

For the current year ending in December 2025, analysts predict NRG’s EPS to grow 8.4% year over year to $7.20. Moreover, the company has surpassed or met analysts’ consensus estimates in two of the past four quarters, missing on two occasions.

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings and three “Holds.”

The configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when six analysts recommended a “Strong Buy.”

On May 5, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a "Buy" rating on NRG, while increasing the stock's price target from $113 to $132.

NRG’s mean price target of $128.56 indicates a premium of 8.3% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $165 suggests a robust 39% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.