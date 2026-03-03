NRG Energy Stock Falls 8% Over Announcement Of Pricing Of Upsized Secondary Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) are moving down about 8 percent on Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of pricing of its upsized secondary offering of 14.3 million shares held by certain affiliates of LS Power at $164 per share.

The company's shares are currently trading at $160.56 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 8.54 percent. The stock opened at $162.85 and has dropped as low as $159.04 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $79.57 to $189.96.

The shares were part of the consideration the selling stockholders received from NRG in connection with the recently closed acquisition of the LS Power portfolio entities on January 30, 2026. The secondary offering is expected to close on March 4, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.