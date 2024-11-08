News & Insights

NRG Energy sees FY25 adjusted EPS $6.75-$7.75, consensus $6.80

November 08, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Sees FY25 adjusted EBITDA $3.73B-$3.98B. The company said, “The year-over-year increases in the guidance ranges reflect continued improved execution across all of NRG‘s businesses, and the expected achievement of NRG’s previously announced revenue and cost synergy programs which more than offset the loss of Airtron’s financial contribution due to the sale of the business. The guidance ranges reflect a flat power price environment and are not dependent on tightening power markets or price speculation, and do not include any potential contributions from sites, or other similar opportunities.”

