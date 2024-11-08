News & Insights

NRG Energy reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.90 vs. $1.57 last year

November 08, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $7.22B vs. $7.95B last year. “We had another excellent quarter, posting strong performance across the company,” said Larry Coben, NRG Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “NRG’s financial position has never been stronger as evidenced by our raised 2024 guidance and the 2025 guidance we initiated today. We continue to look to add new capacity to our portfolio, and our exciting new partnership with Renew Home provides further validation of our customer-focused strategy.”

