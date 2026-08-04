NRG Energy Reports Net Income In Q2; Reaffirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) reported net income of $506 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a net loss of $104 million, a year earlier. On a per-share basis, NRG reported GAAP profit of $2.31 versus a loss of $0.62. Adjusted net income for the second quarter reached $315 million versus $339 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.22 billion, up from $909 milllion, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share declined to $1.49 from $1.73 year-over-year. Revenue increased to $7.48 billion from $6.74 billion, prior year.

NRG reaffirmed its guidance for 2026. The company plans to return $1.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $407 million through common stock dividends in 2026, as part of its previously announced 2026 capital allocation plan.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, NRG Energy shares are down 0.29 percent to $138.00.

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