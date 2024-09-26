NRG Energy Raises Its 2024 Financial Guidance on Solid Growth

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG announced that it has updated its financial guidance for 2024. This indicates an increase in both its adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and Free Cash Flow before Growth (FCFbG) projections.



The guidance for adjusted EBITDA has been raised to $3.525-$3.675 billion from $3.3-$3.55 billion, marking a midpoint increase of $175 million. The FCFbG projection has been increased to the range of $1.975-$2,125 billion from $1.825-$2.075 billion, representing a midpoint rise of $100 million.

Factors Backing NRG's Announcement

The updated projection highlights the company's strong year-over-year financial and operational success. NRG continues to benefit from the Vivint Smart Home acquisition, a wide variety of customers and share repurchases.



The integration of Vivint Smart Home service has increased the margin per customer through a higher take rate of products and services. During the first half of 2024, the company witnessed an 8% year-over-year increase in subscribers to its home energy services and a 5% increase in its smart home services.



During the first half of 2024, NRG’s adjusted EBITDA increased 22% year over year. This was due to the East and West segments experiencing margin growth from both power and natural gas, as well as improvements in customer counts.



NRG Energy's exploration of data center opportunities represents a significant step in its business strategy. The company is set to benefit from the increasing need for power supply in this industry. Its Texas segment is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand from data centers, with more than 230 data centers currently located in Texas.



NRG is expected to continue to gain from the ongoing share repurchases that help reduce its outstanding shares and improve earnings. Through July 31, 2024, NRG completed $176 million of its $825 million share repurchase target for 2024. The company also intends to redeem debts worth $500 million during 2024. The idea is to maintain its targeted credit metrics, out of which 65% has already been completed by the end of the second quarter of 2024.



Owing to the strength of its integrated platform and its optimistic outlook regarding the implementation of its consumer strategy, NRG maintains a reasonable level of confidence in its ability to spur growth and seize opportunities in emerging markets.

NRG’s Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have risen 34% compared with the industry’s 19.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NRG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are NiSource NI, DTE Energy DTE and IDACORP IDA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NiSource’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth rate is 6.95%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.5%.



DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.9%.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.53%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.4%.





