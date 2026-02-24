NRG Energy Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Expectations

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 2%. However, the bottom line decreased 32.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of NRG Energy

Total revenues were $7.75 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.32 billion by 45.9%. The top line also increased 13.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $6.82 billion.



Full-year 2025 revenues totaled $30.71 billion compared with $28.13 billion last year.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of NRG’s Q4 Earnings Release

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $847 million in the fourth quarter, down 6.1% from $902 billion registered a year ago.



Total operating costs and expenses in 2025 amounted to $28.84 billion, up 11.3% from $25.91 billion in the prior year.



Operating income for the year totaled $1.85 billion compared with $2.42 billion last year.



In 2025, the company returned $1.6 billion to shareholders through $1.3 billion in share repurchases and $344 million in common stock dividends.

NRG’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2025, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $4.71 billion compared with $0.97 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $16.41 billion compared with $9.81 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in 2025 totaled $1.91 billion compared with $2.31 billion last year.



Capital expenditures summed at $1.15 billion in 2025 compared with $0.47 billion last year.

NRG’s Guidance

NRG Energy expects its 2026 adjusted net income to be in the range of $1.685-$2.115 billion.



The company expects its 2026 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.90-$9.90. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $9.79, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.



Free Cash Flow before Growth for 2026 is anticipated to be in the range of $2.8-$3.3 billion.



NRG projects 2026 adjusted EBITDA in the band of $5.325-$5.825 billion.

NRG’s Zacks Rank

NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Dominion Energy Inc. D delivered fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 6.3%. The bottom line increased 17.2% from the year-ago quarter's level.



Revenues of $4.09 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion by 14.9%. The top line increased 20.4% from $3.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.



FirstEnergy Corp. FE registered fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 1.92%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 67 cents.



Operating revenues of $3.78 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion by 16.9%. The top line increased 19.6% from $3.18 billion in the year-ago quarter.



IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 78 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 5.4%. The company’s earnings improved 11.4% from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $405.2 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $417 million by 2.9%. The metric climbed 1.8% from $398.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.