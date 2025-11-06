NRG Energy Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 EPS View Raised

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.75 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 by 21.7%. The bottom line also increased 48.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of NRG Energy

Total revenues were $7.64 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.16 billion by 6.7%. The top line also increased 5.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $7.22 billion.

Highlights of NRG’s Q3 Earnings Release

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $1.21 billion in the third quarter, up 14.2% from $1.06 billion registered a year ago.



Total operating costs and expenses were $7.22 billion, down 12.4% from $8.24 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Through Oct. 31, 2025, NRG completed $1.1 billion in share repurchases and distributed $258 million in common stock dividends. In 2025, the company plans to return approximately $1.3 billion through share repurchases and common stock dividends of around $345 million.

NRG’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2025, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $732 million compared with $966 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $11.16 billion, compared with $9.81 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 totaled $1.79 billion compared with $1.35 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Capital expenditures amounted to $849 million in the first nine months of 2025 compared with $286 million in the year-ago quarter.

NRG’s Guidance

NRG Energy raised its 2025 adjusted net income to the range of $1.47-$1.59 billion compared with the previous range of $1.33-$1.53 billion.



The company now expects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.55-$8.15, from the previous range of $6.75-$7.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $8.15, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.



Free Cash Flow before Growth (FCFbG) is now estimated to be in the range of $2.100-$2.250 billion compared with the previous range of $1.975-$2.225 billion.



NRG now anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.875-$4.025 billion from the previous range of $3.725-$3.975 billion.



The company anticipates 2026 adjusted EBITDA and FCFbG to be in the range of $3.925-$4.175 billion and $1.975-$2.225 billion, respectively.

NRG’s Zacks Rank

Recent Releases

WEC Energy Group WEC reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 5%. The bottom line also increased 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 76 cents.



WEC Energy Group’s operating revenues of $2.10 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.0 billion by around 4.9%. The top line also increased 12.9% from $1.86 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by nearly 8.7%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.7% year over year.



In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $7.96 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion by 1.86%. However, the top line improved 5.3% year over year.



Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 by 8.3%. The bottom line also surged 55% from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's third-quarter operating revenues totaled $5.75 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion by 2.6%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $5.2 billion.

