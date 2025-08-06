NRG Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.68 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 9.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.48.

Revenues of NRG Energy

Total revenues were $6.74 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.02 billion by 12%. The top line also increased 1.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $6.66 billion.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of NRG’s Q2 Earnings Release

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $909 million in the second quarter, down 5.5% from $962 million registered a year ago.



Total operating costs and expenses were $6.74 billion, up 28.3% from $5.25 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Through July 31, 2025, the company completed $768 million in share repurchases and distributed $173 million in common stock dividends. In 2025, NRG plans to return approximately $1.3 billion through share repurchases and common stock dividends of around $345 million.

NRG’s Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $180 million compared with $966 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of June 30, 2025, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $9.81 billion, which remained flat as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2025 totaled $1.31 billion compared with $1.32 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Capital expenditures amounted to $595 million compared with $172 million in the year-ago quarter.

NRG’s Guidance

NRG Energy expects 2025 adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.33-$1.53 billion and $6.75-$7.75, respectively.



Free Cash Flow before Growth is estimated to be in the range of $1.975-$2.225 billion.



The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.725-$3.975 billion.

NRG’s Zacks Rank

The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Recent Releases

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 by 11.7%. The bottom line inched up 14.4% from $1.25 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



AEP’s revenues of $5.09 billion rose 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.58 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion by 2.9%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2025 EPS of 71 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 6%. The bottom line also increased 7.6% from 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $1.84 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion by 9%. The top line also increased 14.4% from $1.61 billion in the prior-year quarter.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.



In the second quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.7 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion by 7.28%. However, the top line improved 10.4% year over year.

