NRG Energy Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.48 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 by 16.9%. The bottom line decreased 43.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of NRG Energy

Total revenues were $10.26 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.11 billion by 44.2%. The top line also increased 19.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $8.59 billion.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Highlights of NRG’s Q1 Earnings Release

The company recorded adjusted EBITDA of $1.08 billion in the first quarter, down 4.1% from $1.13 billion registered a year ago.



Total operating costs and expenses were $9.93 billion, up 33.4% from $7.44 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income in the first quarter totaled $0.33 billion compared with $1.13 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Through April 30, 2026, NRG completed $817 million in share repurchases and distributed $102 million in common stock dividends. In 2026, the company plans to return $1 billion through share repurchases and common stock dividends of around $407 million.

NRG’s Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, NRG had cash and cash equivalents worth $0.18 billion compared with $4.71 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $19.78 billion compared with $16.41 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Cash used in operating activities in the first three months of 2026 totaled $169 million against the cash provided by operating activities of $855 million in the year-ago quarter.



Capital expenditures amounted to $317 million in the first three months of 2026 compared with $217 million in the year-ago quarter.

NRG’s Guidance

NRG Energy expects its 2026 adjusted net income to be in the range of $1.685-$2.115 billion.



The company expects its 2026 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.90-$9.90. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $9.05, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Free Cash Flow before Growth for 2026 is anticipated to be in the range of $2.8-$3.3 billion.



NRG expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA in the band of $5.325-$5.825 billion.

NRG’s Zacks Rank

NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Edison International EIX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 7.6%. The bottom line also increased 3.6% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's first-quarter operating revenues totaled $4.1 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion by 2.8%. The top line also increased 7.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.81 billion.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 3.8%. However, the bottom line increased 5.7% from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CNP generated revenues of $2.98 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion by 1.4%. However, the top line improved 2% from the year-ago reported figure of $2.92 billion.



PG&E Corporation PCG reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line also increased 30.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 33 cents.



PCG reported first-quarter total revenues of $6.88 billion, up 15% from $5.98 billion registered in the year-ago period. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion by 6.6%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.