News & Insights

Stocks

NRG Energy price target raised to $130 from $120 at Wells Fargo

October 29, 2024 — 06:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on NRG Energy (NRG) to $130 from $120 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. NRG’s Q3 update could be a positive catalyst for shares as the shift to earnings per share as a primary metric will better illustrate the company’s strong growth outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it believes NRG will elect to use the midpoint of the revised EBITDA guidance as using the original midpoint would likely result in a front-end loaded compound annual growth rate.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.