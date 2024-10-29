NRG Energy price target raised to $130 from $120 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on NRG Energy (NRG) to $130 from $120 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. NRG’s Q3 update could be a positive catalyst for shares as the shift to earnings per share as a primary metric will better illustrate the company’s strong growth outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it believes NRG will elect to use the midpoint of the revised EBITDA guidance as using the original midpoint would likely result in a front-end loaded compound annual growth rate.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.