NRG Energy price target raised to $100 from $94 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on NRG Energy (NRG) to $100 from $94 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company provided its much-anticipated long-term outlook refresh with its Q3 results, and both 2024 and 2025 EBITDA midpoints exceeded consensus estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. At an implied sub-12% free cash flow yield and 12-times P/E on 2026 estimates, and given NRG’s significant buybacks, upside leverage to power, and additional value creation potential, BMO sees incrementally favorable risk-return in its shares, the firm adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NRG:
- Appaloosa exited Boeing and UPS during Q3, added Vistra and NRG
- Elliott sold Marathon Petroleum during Q3, bought more Southwest
- NRG Energy price target raised to $140 from $130 at Wells Fargo
- NRG Energy Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Results and Strategic Initiatives
- NRG, Renew Home and Google Cloud announce partnership
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.