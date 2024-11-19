News & Insights

Stocks

NRG Energy price target raised to $100 from $94 at BMO Capital

November 19, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on NRG Energy (NRG) to $100 from $94 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company provided its much-anticipated long-term outlook refresh with its Q3 results, and both 2024 and 2025 EBITDA midpoints exceeded consensus estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. At an implied sub-12% free cash flow yield and 12-times P/E on 2026 estimates, and given NRG’s significant buybacks, upside leverage to power, and additional value creation potential, BMO sees incrementally favorable risk-return in its shares, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.