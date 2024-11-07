NRG Energy to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 8, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.9% in the last reported quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted NRG's Q3 Earnings

NRG Energy’s quarterly earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from the Vivint Smart Home services. This initiative might have increased margin per customer through a higher take rate of products and services.



The company is projected to have gained from the ongoing share repurchases that might have reduced its outstanding shares and improved earnings. Its ongoing debt reduction efforts are likely to have reduced capital financing costs and boosted earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.



NRG Energy's exploration of data center opportunities represents a significant step in its business strategy. The company is poised to benefit from the increasing need for power supply in this industry.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.05 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 26.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $2.98 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 62.5%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



NRG Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

Eversource Energy ES reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share by 8.7%.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC third-quarter 2024 earnings of 71 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 5.9%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.72%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.4% in the trailing four quarters.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.37 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 by 0.6%.



PNW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.22%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 247.4% in the trailing four quarters.





Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.