NRG Energy (NRG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before market open. NRG Energy witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 6.45% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

NRG Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from warmer-than-normal temperature in service territories, creating demand for utility services.



NRG Energy’s quarterly earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing share repurchases, which have reduced its outstanding shares.



The extended outage of W.A. Parish Unit 8 has no doubt impacted the performance in the third quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 64 cents, indicating a 90.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $5.9 billion, indicating a 10.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: NRG Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 8. Northwest Natural Holding has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. NWN’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 4.3%.



Primo Water PRMW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 8.



Primo Water has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 PRMW’s EPS reflects year-over-year growth of 23.2%.



Consolidated Water CWCO is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 21. CWCO has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. CWCO’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 8%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

