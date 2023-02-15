NRG Energy (NRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. NRG witnessed a negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

NRG Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from debt reduction and the refinancing of debt to reduce interest rates. NRG Energy’s quarterly earnings are likely to have benefited from ongoing share repurchases, which have reduced its outstanding shares.



NRG’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the recurring synergies from Direct Energy Integration.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.43, indicating a 247.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $8.67 billion, indicating a 23.09% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: NRG Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



NiSource NI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 22. PEG has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of NiSource is $1.55 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.44%. NI’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is pegged at 6.82%.



SJW Group SJW is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 22. SJW has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of SJW Group is $2.48 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.3%.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 23. AEP has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of American Electric Power is $5.35 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 6.3%. AEP’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 6.11%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SJW Group (SJW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.