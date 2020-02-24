NRG Energy (NRG) to Post Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 27, before the opening bell. The company has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 12.62%, on average.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Higher amount of cash flow driven by receivables, related to third-quarter retail EBITDA was realized during the fourth quarter. This is likely to have boosted the company’s fourth-quarter performance.
The company’s steady transformation plan, margin-enhancement related to full contribution from the Stream acquisition, debt reduction and share buyback initiatives are expected to have contributed to fourth-quarter earnings.
Warmer-than-normal weather in October is likely to have boosted the company’s fourth-quarter performance.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.37 per share, which calls for year-over-year surge of 953.85%.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +7.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.
NiSource, Inc NI is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.
The AES Corporation AES is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 28. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.82% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
