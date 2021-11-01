NRG Energy (NRG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before market open. The company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 50.21% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Solid demand from the residential players and improving demand from the Commercial and Industrial group are likely to aid NRG Energy's upcoming results. Earnings in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have benefited from synergies created by the Direct Energy acquisition, which was completed earlier in January this year. The debts reduced by the company might have lowered its debt-servicing costs, thereby boosting its third-quarter performance.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $4.29, indicating a 320.59% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NRG Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: NRG Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Edison International EIX is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #2, currently.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.

