NRG Energy (NRG) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before market open. NRG delivered an earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

NRG Energy’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from healthy consumer trends, supportive of home essential services. The healthy market condition is also expected to have supported the company's performance.



NRG Energy’s first-quarter earnings are also likely to have gained from its debt reduction initiatives and ongoing share repurchases, which have reduced its outstanding shares.



NRG’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the recurring synergies from Direct Energy Integration.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 90 cents, indicating 260% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $8.11 billion, indicating 2.66% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: NRG Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



Edison International EIX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



EIX’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is pegged at 2.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EIX’s 2023 earnings is pinned at $4.74 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.6%.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 3, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 6.34%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 earnings is pinned at $4.36 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.



Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +115.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The 2023 bottom-line estimate for BEP is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per unit, implying year-over-year growth of 95%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





