NRG Energy (NRG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

NRG Energy (NRG) ended the recent trading session at $73.95, demonstrating a +1.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

The power company's shares have seen an increase of 7.56% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NRG Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 40.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.36 per share and a revenue of $26.34 billion, representing changes of +24.07% and -8.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NRG Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.36% decrease. NRG Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NRG Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.17, so one might conclude that NRG Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.