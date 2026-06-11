NRG Energy (NRG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, NRG Energy (NRG) was up +2.53% at $123.70. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.54%.

Shares of the power company witnessed a loss of 7.96% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 1.9%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.12, reflecting a 26.19% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.27 billion, down 6.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.98 per share and a revenue of $35.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.28% and +15.85%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.84% higher. At present, NRG Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NRG Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.84, which means NRG Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.