NRG Energy (NRG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, NRG Energy (NRG) was down 1.03% at $167.01. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

The stock of power company has risen by 2.66% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 3.8% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.93, signifying a 4.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.18 billion, down 0.65% from the prior-year quarter.

NRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $29.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.74% and +6.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.71% upward. Right now, NRG Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, NRG Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.43, which means NRG Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

