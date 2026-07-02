NRG Energy (NRG) Stock Moves -2.91%: What You Should Know

NRG Energy (NRG) ended the recent trading session at $136.70, demonstrating a -2.91% change from the preceding day's closing price. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 5.26% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NRG Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.93%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.06 billion, indicating a 10.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.85 per share and a revenue of $35.58 billion, representing changes of +9.67% and +15.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower within the past month. NRG Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, NRG Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.27, which means NRG Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.