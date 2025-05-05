NRG Energy (NRG) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with NRG Energy (NRG) standing at $116.23, reflecting a -0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power company had gained 39.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NRG Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 12, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.80, signifying a 125% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.89 billion, indicating a 61.04% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.15 per share and a revenue of $23.19 billion, indicating changes of +7.68% and -17.56%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.83% lower. NRG Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NRG Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.38.

It is also worth noting that NRG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.69.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

